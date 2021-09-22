Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants,...
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
McGregor High School senior and Coffee Shop Cafe dishwasher Humberto Benitez (right) saved an...
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
A toddler in the Fort Worth area wandered into a backyard and drowned in a pool.
Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool
File Photo
Two sanitation workers injured during shooting in Waco

Latest News

Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
The book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris has been in the library since 1994.
Parents outraged, protest over children’s book available at their public library
Lauren, Braxton and Amanda say they've felt like a family from the very beginning.
“He’s our last puzzle piece.” Central Texas teenager finds forever home
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s Macron expects Biden’s ‘clarifications’ on submarine spat