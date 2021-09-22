Former Midway quarterback named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Midway panther and current SMU quarterback, Tanner Mordecai has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the third week of the college football season.

Tanner Mordecai threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. on the final play of the game to give SMU a 39-37 win at Louisiana Tech in a non-conference game Saturday. Mordecai finished 36 of 48 for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

Mordecai has thrown at least four TD passes in each game this season (7 vs. ACU, 4 vs. UNT). The seven against ACU to open the season set the SMU single-game record. Mordecai is also the first Mustang since Garrett Gilbert in 2013 to throw for 300 yards in the opening three games of the season.

This is the second time in three weeks Mordecai has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

