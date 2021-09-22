Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier shot mother of his child, also a soldier, in the head

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A criminal complaint affidavit obtained by News 10 states Fort Hood soldier Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24, shot and killed the mother of his child, Francine Martinez, also a Fort Hood soldier, after an argument outside a Killeen nightclub.

Martinez arrived at a local hospital for treatment after she was shot in the head while driving at about 2 a.m. on September 4, 2021.

Police investigating the shooting interviewed witnesses at the hospital and learned Martinez left a local nightclub after she encountered Mosley, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.

Mosley allegedly followed the woman outside into the parking lot where both engaged in a heated verbal altercation. The affidavit states Martinez drove away in a red Dodge and Mosley followed her in a white Chrysler.

Mosley pulled up to Martinez’s vehicle near the 100 block of W. Elms Road and fired several rounds into her vehicle, striking her in the head, the affidavit states.

Martinez somehow made it to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple. She underwent surgery, but succumbed to her wounds on September 16, 2021.

Police officers “inspected the red Dodge at the hospital and observed it to have several apparent bullet holes in the hood and passenger side of the vehicle. The affidavit further states “officers also observed fresh body damage on the passenger side of the vehicle with white paint transfer.”

During a police interview, Mosley allegedly admitted he encountered Martinez at the nightclub and acknowledged he kept a firearm in his vehicle, but told detectives he did not shoot the woman.

During the interview, police noticed Mosley’s white Chrysler parked outside the police station. An investigator observed “damage and missing paint on the driver’s side bumper of the vehicle” and a Glock handgun in the driver’s side floorboard, the affidavit states.

Shortly after the police interview ended, “an unknown person or persons removed the suspect’s vehicle from the parking lot,” the court document states.

Soon after the shooting, Mosley was charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality. He remains jailed a bonds totaling $505,000, according to online jail records.

Mosley has not been charged with murder.

Fort Hood confirmed Mosley and Martinez were both assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. Mosley, a corporal, is an army automated logistical specialist assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports Mosley was served a court order on August 31, 2021 “concerning a child he had with another soldier.” Bell County court records reportedly reveal Martinez had also filed a “petition to establish the parent-child relationship,” on August 18, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

