Hector Sabido resigns from Waco City Council

Hector Sabido
Hector Sabido(KWTX File Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido submitted his resignation from the Waco City Council effective Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

In a statement sent to News 10, Sabido explained his resignation is over a work commitment. “Work has gotten very, very busy for me. It was making it difficult to still lead my team and do my council work,” he said.

Sabido was elected to represent district two in May 2019 and again in May 2021.

City Council will vote to select an appointment to fill the vacant council seat.

The City said council will be given a presentation during a work session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, “to outline the application and appointment process and establish qualifications.”

Residents of District II who meet the qualifications for serving as a Council Member may submit their application to the City Secretary beginning Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Applications and a list of qualifications will be made available on October 6, 2021.

Those interested should call the City of Waco Secretary’s Office at 254-750-5750. You can also get more information online at waco-texas.com.

An application filing deadline and candidate interview dates will be established after the October 5th Work Session presentation to Council.

