Nice fall weather to end the week!

We enjoyed some beautiful weather for this first day of Fall, and the comfortable weather looks to stick around for the rest of the workweek. With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, we will see temperatures quickly fall overnight. Morning lows Thursday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny and beautiful weather holds on for Thursday and Friday afternoon, with highs back in mid-to-upper 80s.

High pressure is going to try to build in aloft this weekend which will bring us a modest increase in temperatures but we’re not expecting a huge bump up in the temperatures or humidity. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points likely staying in the low 50s meaning no humidity. We’re still anticipating low 90s on Monday too but the upper-level ridge of high pressure could be replaced by a slow-moving cut-off upper-low arriving from the Desert Southwest. Forecast models have been hinting at this slow moving system trying to move in next week but there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding whether or not this system even arrives since forecast models tend to have a bias toward showing cut-off lows when they may not happen. For now, I’ve added 30% chance of rain to the forecast Monday through at least next Thursday in case this system does bring us a few days of scattered showers and non-severe storms. If we were to see this slow moving system, highs would also be cooler dropping from the low 90s Monday into the mid-80s for the rest of the week with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s (at least). If this cut-off low doesn’t slowly move through the state next week, expect warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s (at least) with mild mornings too.

