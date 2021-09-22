Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants,...
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
McGregor High School senior and Coffee Shop Cafe dishwasher Humberto Benitez (right) saved an...
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
A gunman fired several rounds at a garbage truck in the Waco area on Tuesday evening. The...
Two sanitation workers wounded during shooting in Waco

Latest News

Robot surgery performed at Baylor Scott & White
Local Baylor Scott & White facility hits milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries
Hector Sabido
Hector Sabido resigns from Waco City Council
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split