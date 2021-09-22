Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants,...
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
McGregor High School senior and Coffee Shop Cafe dishwasher Humberto Benitez (right) saved an...
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
A toddler in the Fort Worth area wandered into a backyard and drowned in a pool.
Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool
Natalie Wester and her husband choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their...
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy

Latest News

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems
Crews respond to Temple house fire
Crews respond to early morning fire in Temple
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US military officer holds talks with Russian counterpart