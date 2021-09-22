Texas serial rapist charged after sexually assaulting women he met by posing as a customer online

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested and charged a suspect who posed as a customer online and then sexually assaulted the women he met with.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on July 12, but it wasn’t until Tuesday they identified the suspect as Morris Holton III, 36. Police are hoping potential victims recognize Holton III and come forward.

Police say Holton would contact his victims from online advertisements while posing as a customer, and after gaining their trust, ask them to meet in person.

Houston Police released these photos of Morris Holton III's teeth and vehicle with the hope that more victims will recognize him and come forward to press charges. (Houston Police)

He would then threaten victims with a gun, zip-tie them, rob them of their valuables, and sexually assault them.

Holton may have used the alias “Carlos” and phone number 346-577-2891, authorities say.

Police say Holton was identified by a victim after reaching out to her on Instagram several days after the sexual assault had occurred.

He has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

