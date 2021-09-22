Advertisement

Texas serial rapist charged after sexually assaulting women he met by posing as a customer online

Houston Police released several previous arrest photos of Morris Holton III with the hope that...
Houston Police released several previous arrest photos of Morris Holton III with the hope that more victims will recognize him and come forward.(Houston Police)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested and charged a suspect who posed as a customer online and then sexually assaulted the women he met with.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested on July 12, but it wasn’t until Tuesday they identified the suspect as Morris Holton III, 36. Police are hoping potential victims recognize Holton III and come forward.

Police say Holton would contact his victims from online advertisements while posing as a customer, and after gaining their trust, ask them to meet in person.

Houston Police released these photos of Morris Holton III's teeth and vehicle with the hope...
Houston Police released these photos of Morris Holton III's teeth and vehicle with the hope that more victims will recognize him and come forward to press charges.(Houston Police)

He would then threaten victims with a gun, zip-tie them, rob them of their valuables, and sexually assault them.

Holton may have used the alias “Carlos” and phone number 346-577-2891, authorities say.

Police say Holton was identified by a victim after reaching out to her on Instagram several days after the sexual assault had occurred.

He has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Natalie Wester and her husband choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their...
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy
Shooting in Waco
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Ashley Beard, 34, of Waco, who sees herself more as an athlete than a beauty queen.
‘Perseverance is key’: Waco mother of two crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe

Latest News

The Waco Texas Anti-Gang Unit is taking new steps to fight crime in Central Texas by looking at...
Anti-gang unit looking at new ways to fight crime in Waco area
The Baylor University baseball team over the weekend made a trip to help a Houston non-profit...
Baylor baseball team helps non-profit sort food donations urgently needed by victims of recent disas
Flu Vaccines at McGregor ISD
McGregor ISD students and staff get the flu vaccine
File Photo
Waco-McLennan County health district reports seven COVID-19 deaths