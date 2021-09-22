Advertisement

Two sanitation workers injured during shooting in Waco

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to a spokesperson with the Waco Police Department at approximately 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, Waco P.D. officers were dispatched to the 2800 Block of Old Robinson Rd. in response to a shooting with one person injured.

The first victim, a contracted employee by the City of Waco, was working from the back of a City of Waco recycling truck when he and the suspect got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then followed the recycling truck and fired a handgun at the man on the back of the truck.

Multiple rounds were fired at the truck .

The second victim, the recycling truck driver and a City of Waco employee, was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first victim was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the community.

Police are still searching for the suspect and all witnesses in this investigation are cooperating with police.

This investigation is ongoing.

