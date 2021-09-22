West Texas woman behind viral smiling bush dies after battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who decorates the smiling bush at 58th and Indiana posted on social media Wednesday his friend, the woman who owns the smiling bush, passed away after her battle with cancer.

For years the smiling bush has brought smiles to the many people who drive by the area.

Tracy Moreno of Lawn Pros has donated his time and energy to Allison Robinson, who was battling cancer, in order to make people smile with his designs for the “smiling bush.”

Moreno says Alison Robinson was in Stage 4 cancer.

He says they met through a mutual friend years ago and has been decorating the bush since. He said in a 2019 interview with KCBD the bush meant so much to Alison and to the community and he was proud to be a part of it.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.