Beyond football: West Texas rallies around player amid his fight with leukemia

His cancer diagnosis kept him off the field Friday night, but he was still a big part of the Braves first win in more than two years.
By Kate Porter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Braden Kent is the heart of the Iraan Braves. His cancer diagnosis kept him off the field Friday night, but he was still a big part of the Braves first win in more than two years.

Watch the video above to hear more about the inspiring story behind the win.

If you feel inclined to help the Kent family during this difficult time, here’s a link to the Go Fund Me:

Braden Kent Go Fund Me

