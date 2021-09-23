Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new...
Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs
A gunman fired several rounds at a garbage truck in the Waco area on Tuesday evening. The...
Two sanitation workers wounded during shooting in Waco
Army Corporal Nakealon Keunte Mosley was charged with aggravated assault of a family member...
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier shot mother of his child, also a soldier, in the head

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says
One hospitalized following Thursday morning crash
One hospitalized following Thursday morning crash
A Black Lives Matter activist is suing the LAPD after they responded to a call at her home that...
Black Lives Matter activist sues LAPD over ‘swatting’ incident
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues