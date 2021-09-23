Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new...
Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs
Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A gunman fired several rounds at a garbage truck in the Waco area on Tuesday evening. The...
Two sanitation workers wounded during shooting in Waco
Army Corporal Nakealon Keunte Mosley was charged with aggravated assault of a family member...
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier shot mother of his child, also a soldier, in the head

Latest News

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
Some foods just go together, like peanut butter and jelly, but pickles and salsa is probably...
Waco couple creates salsa, with a twist
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
Homeland Security temporarily suspends use of horse patrols near migrant camp in Texas