Advertisement

Governor Abbott signs bill to expand punishments for human smuggling

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday in McAllen aimed to expand punishments for human smuggling.

Senate Bill 576 will make it easier to prosecute people accused of human smuggling because they will not have to prove any payments were made.

The bill also elevates the crime to a felony if money changes hands and allows Homeland Security officers to be considered special investigators to make human smuggling arrests.

The governor mentioned the current administration’s border policy as well as the drug smuggling side of human smugglers.

Abbott says, one of the worst challenges that we see as a result of the open border policies is the dramatic increase in the amount of human smuggling.

Along with the governor, the Mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos, Texas representative J.M. Lozano and other McAllen officials participated in the signing ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new...
Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs
Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A gunman fired several rounds at a garbage truck in the Waco area on Tuesday evening. The...
Two sanitation workers wounded during shooting in Waco
Derrick Pipkins of Waco was charged with tampering with physical evidence shortly after a...
POLICE: Waco toddler, 2, found uncle’s gun in backpack and shot himself in the head

Latest News

Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner, is charged with sexual assault.
Texas nurse practitioner charged with sexual assault
Houston police officer Tam Pham, an 18-year veteran of the department, pled guilty to federal...
Former Texas cop involved in U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty
The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Temple Police searching for missing man
Barbara Barrett
Greenville woman sentenced to 99 years in prison for child abuse, human trafficking
Governor Abbott signs bill to expand punishments for human smuggling
Governor Abbott signs bill to expand punishments for human smuggling