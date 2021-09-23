Governor Abbott signs bill to expand punishments for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday in McAllen aimed to expand punishments for human smuggling.

Senate Bill 576 will make it easier to prosecute people accused of human smuggling because they will not have to prove any payments were made.

The bill also elevates the crime to a felony if money changes hands and allows Homeland Security officers to be considered special investigators to make human smuggling arrests.

The governor mentioned the current administration’s border policy as well as the drug smuggling side of human smugglers.

Abbott says, one of the worst challenges that we see as a result of the open border policies is the dramatic increase in the amount of human smuggling.

Along with the governor, the Mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos, Texas representative J.M. Lozano and other McAllen officials participated in the signing ceremony.

