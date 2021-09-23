Advertisement

Homeland Security temporarily suspends use of horse patrols near migrant camp in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)(Felix Marquez | AP)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security has suspended the use of horse patrols to prevent entry and gather migrants in the Texas border town of Del Rio — at least temporarily.

The move comes after images of agents on horseback appearing to use questionable tactics against migrants were seen around the world and prompted a federal investigation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that more information was need but called the scenes “horrific”.

Both the Department of Homeland Security and the White House confirmed Thursday morning that those patrols had been stopped.

