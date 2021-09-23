Local couple creates salsa, with a twist

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some foods just go together, like peanut butter and jelly, but pickles and salsa is probably not a combination people think of.

Even though it may not be common, it’s something a Waco couple has built a business on.

Brian White said he’s always loved collecting different types of pickles and hot sauce. In 2017, his wife, Liz, gave him a hot sauce making kit. White said he started experimenting and one day, when they realized they were out of relish, Brian whipped something up.

The Whites said that’s how their salsa, PickleSmash, was born.

Brian and Liz said they started sharing it with family and friends, and everyone loved it. In early 2018, the Whites started to turn their salsa into a business. Liz and Brian said they started selling at smaller stores, like Keith Ace Hardware.

Now, you can buy PickleSmash at HEB stores in Waco. As they were growing their business, the Whites said going to events and doing tastings played a big role, and that was difficult during the pandemic, and they’re excited to be at the State Fair of Texas and Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo.

“I spent all day yesterday building our stuff for the state fair and we’re getting ready to set up for the Heart of Texas fair,” Brian said. “Being back around people that can experience, you know, what we’ve created and our products in person and be able to share and just have that connection, I think we’re really excited about that.”

The Whites said having that interaction with their customers, and learning about how they use PickleSmash, has been one of their favorite parts of the business.

While Brian and Liz are both Baylor grads, and lived in Waco for years, the couple has moved their family to Austin as their business has grown.

