McGregor girl earns national ranking for weightlifting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old girl from McGregor just competed at a national weightlifting event. She is now ranked within the top seven in the country and she is just getting started.

Tatum Fox first picked up a barbell while she was at the gym with her mom.

“I just was bored, and waiting, didn’t have anything to do. So, I just started playing with the bar,” said Tatum Fox.

Now, after nearly two years of training she can do more than just play with it.

“In a snatch I can lift sixty pounds and in a clean and jerk I can do eighty pounds,” explained Tatum.

Those numbers place her top seven in the nation for her age and weight class. She just competed in her first national weightlifting event.

Tatum’s coach, at Waco Barbell said she’s one of the rare ones who is never nervous for a competition. The nerves mostly come out in training.

That’s because what goes through her mind is, “don’t drop it.”

She has big goals with weightlifting, is getting stronger every day, and is inspired by the girls in the sport already.

