McGregor quarterback named 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor High School quarterback Chad Lorenz has been named the Class 3A Built Ford Tough player of the week.

McGregor defeated Clifton High School 35-20 last week, but the real story was the efforts of Senior quarterback Chad Lorenz. Lorenz contributed to all phases of the game including three touchdowns.

Lorenz finished the nights with 15 rushes for 311 yards and the three TD’s. He went two for four passing for 12 yards and to top things off he had six tackles on defense.

“Chad is the true leader of our team and our offense. He is a two-year captain and a 3-year starter. Chad is one of the toughest ball carriers to bring down that I have seen in my 25 years of coaching,” said McGregor head football coach, Mike Shields.

