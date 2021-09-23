Nice, Fall Weather For Now But The Humidity Returns Soon

Another nice evening is ahead with low humidity and mild temperatures. We dip to the 60′s late evening, with overnight temperatures in the 50′s again. We start Friday in the low to mid 50′s, with comfortable weather being seen yet again as we go throughout the day. Highs hit the mid to upper 80′s during the afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s during the football games at night.

We start warming up a little more going through the weekend, but the humidity will stay fairly low. However, gulf moisture starts pushing back in on Monday, bringing dew points back into the upper 60′s. This will eventually lead to showers during the middle of the week, with the best rain chances looking to be on Wednesday. The rain will keep highs in the mid 80′s that day, with only a few lingering showers expected for next Thursday and Friday.

