Revitalization of Temple’s historic Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater to include residential units

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple and Waco-based Turner Behringer Development announced on Thursday a project that will revitalize the historic Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater downtown.

The developer plans to transform the Hawn, Arcadia, and neighboring Sears buildings into an “urban adaptive reuse project.” The revitalized buildings will feature residential apartments, commercial retail spaces, and a privately-owned and operated multi-purpose performance and events hall.

Turner Behringer plans to build 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, including single and two-bedroom apartments.

The project will also include restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces. The goal is to attract new restaurants, retail shops and office tenants to the area.

“More than ever, a community’s development and economic activity are dependent on the vibrancy of its downtown and the effect it has on the character and culture of the city,” said Turner Behringer Partner and Development Manager Cody Turner.

“The Hawn and Arcadia redevelopment, centered at the heart of downtown, represent a cultural landmark and a notable step in creating space for people to enjoy all this beautiful city has to offer.”

Construction on the Hawn and Arcadia redevelopment starts in October and is scheduled to last about 18 months.

Construction on a parking garage near the hotel is expected to begin this fall and last about 13 months.

All projects are expected to be complete by Spring 2023, the city and Turner Behringer said.

