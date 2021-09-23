Smooth sailing until next week’s rain chances

Today is the first full day of fall and the fall-like weather we enjoyed on Wednesday is back today. We are starting out a bit cooler and will end up a bit warmer, but it’s still going to be a phenomenal day. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s will quickly warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the lunch hour with late-day highs settling in the mid-to-near upper 80s. Humidity is again going to stay low so there’s no concern with heat indices. We’ll be a bit warmer Friday morning and Friday afternoon too, but Friday’s weather remains gorgeous with morning temperatures in the mid-50s reaching the upper 80s.

A weak ridge of high pressure moves back in this weekend which should raise Saturday’s temperatures near the 90° mark and then over the 90° mark for some Sunday. Humidity stays low so heat index values should be a bit below the actual temperature since the heat index is a measure of how hot it feels in the shade. Skies stay generally sunny but some clouds could swing through late Sunday. Forecast models are still split on whether or not an upper-level disturbance moves into the area next week. Some forecast models show the low slowly moving in Tuesday into Wednesday while others keep it only close enough to spark a bit of rain. Bottom line: some scattered rain is possible next week, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain isn’t a guarantee. With the anticipation of some rain, highs should drop from the upper 80s and low 90s into the mid-80s through mid-week before trying to gradually warm up as the system departs late in the week. Rain chances may be increasing but it looks like we’ll only have less than a half-inch of rain through Wednesday.

