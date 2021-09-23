Advertisement

Temple Police searching for missing man

The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man.
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department posted on social media Thursday they are searching for a missing man.

Police identified the man as Willie Green, 46.

Authorities say he was last seen in the 1900 block of S 1st St on September 9, 2021.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding his disappearance to please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

