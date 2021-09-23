Advertisement

Texas Military Department asking members to volunteer in light of border crisis

The Texas Military Department posted on social media Thursday asking for volunteers to sign up and help support Operation Lone Star.(Texas Military Department)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a social media post Thursday, the Texas Military Department asked its members to sign up and help support Operation Lone Star amid the “unprecedented” migrant crisis along Texas-Mexico border.

The Texas Army National Guard has new full-time positions “that offer an array of benefits, including lodging and per diem.”

“Volunteers must be medically and administratively deployable and members of the Texas Military Department,” the department’s website states.

Operation Lonestar “integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas,” according to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

The Texas Military Department is asking for volunteers to support this operation in hopes of putting a stop to human trafficking, smuggling, and illegal border crossings.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer click here.

