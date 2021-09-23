Advertisement

Texas nurse practitioner charged with sexual assault

Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner, is charged with sexual assault.
By KGNS Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner who works in the San Antonio area, is charged with sexual assault.

Police said he is accused of preying on patients during medical appointments.

Authorities believe there are more individuals that have been victimized by Rodriguez in San Antonio and Laredo areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 and use the above case number as reference.

Rodriguez’s case number is: SAPD2118714.

