Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By KLTV
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reported two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle wreck on FM-47 approximately twelve miles south of the city of Wills Point in Van Zandt County.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Leonard, 18, was pronounced at the scene. The wreck also claimed the life of a 16-year-old female passenger riding in the vehicle with Leonard.

According to a DPS investigator’s preliminary report, troopers responded to the wreck at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Leonard was driving a 2001 Nissan M20 northbound on FM-47 at an “unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left, traveled off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right and went into a side skid across FM-47.”

The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees.

