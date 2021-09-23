Advertisement

Waco Police investigating shooting death involving toddler

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a potentially accidental shooting that left a 2-year-old boy dead.

According to a Spokesperson with the Waco Police Department onn Wednesday September 22 shortly after 6 P.M., Waco P.D. officers were sent to the University Club Apartments located at 1725 N Martin Luther King Blvd. in reference to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a 2-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The 2-year-old victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Hillcrest Hospital by American Medical Response where he later died.

While at the scene, investigators learned that the 2-year-old victim had located a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member.

At this time it is believed that the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it.

According to police, ffter the shooting happened, the owner of the firearm took the weapon and fled the scene. They later returned and was taken into custody.

At this time the 21-year-old suspect has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and there is currently no other information available.

