Central Texas high school gets increased police presence in light of social media threat

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police Department will have an increased presence Friday at Lorena High School in light of threat targeting the school.

The threat - shared on Instagram on Thursday, September 23, according to Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera.

“Specifically, the threat targeted Lorena High School on Friday, September 24th,” Kucera said.

“School administrators and Lorena Police Department swiftly investigated the threat and determined it was posted by an individual not on campus.”

Kucera reassured parents that despite the increased police presence, “at this time, there is no known or immediate threat to our high school or any other campus in the district.”

The letter further states the school district will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the security of all students.

