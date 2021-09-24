Advertisement

Central Texas school bus driver accused of shutting off air conditioner to punish unruly students

Belton ISD students in school bus
Belton ISD students in school bus(screenshot from video)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas parents is calling for a bus driver to be fired after the driver allegedly turned off the air conditioning to punish students.

Parents and students who spoke with News 10 said that on the route home from school, the bus driver stopped the bus, pulled over to the side of a highway and shut off the air conditioning in response to students being unruly.

“We got on the bus and somebody was making a whistling noise and he got mad and he stopped the bus on the side of the highway,” said Hailey Wyndham, an 8th grader on the bus.

Students said the bus driver was stopping and going continuously for nearly an hour. Students can be seen in videos shared on social media hurling profanities at the driver. Some reportedly dialed 911 and others called their parents.

One student can be heard on cellphone video saying:  “Mom it’s hot, he doesn’t have the air on and we’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes.”

Parents said that despite the students’ unruliness, the bus driver went too far and put their lives in danger.

Genevieve Quinteros is one of those parents who received a frantic call from her daughter on the bus. She says she and several parents began showing up to the bus route to urge the driver to let the students out, but he refused.

“Parents were there screaming at the bus driver, following the bus driver,” said Quinteros.

In a statement to News 10, the Belton Independent School District said it “cannot comment specifically on student or employee discipline issues, however, administrators have investigated last Friday’s bus incident and corrective actions are being taken.”

Parents and students said there have been previous incidents of the driver behaving similarly.

“Sometimes, when people are being too loud he’ll stomp on the breaks and people will fly into the seats,” said Maribell Narvaez, a student who rides that bus.

Belton ISD however says the driver has no reported complaints in his HR file. Parents say they are reaching out to the district demanding that the bus driver be fired.

According to the school district the bus driver had been employed with BISD since 2013. He continues to be employed with the district and drove students to school as of Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pipkins of Waco was charged with tampering with physical evidence shortly after a...
POLICE: Waco toddler, 2, found uncle’s gun in backpack and shot himself in the head
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says
Bingham Family
Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved member who lost battle to COVID-19
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19

Latest News

Flooding in a Speegleville neighborhood
Central Texas neighborhood faced with reoccurring flooding asking for help
Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. is accused of killing Jeremiah Degrate Rios.
Texas man charged with killing 2-year-old who wiped feces on him
The dumpster on fire at this spot Wednesday morning had dismembered bodies of adult male,...
Three dismembered bodies found in North Texas dumpster, police asking for tips
Matthew McConaughey and Beto O'Rourke.
O’Rourke on McConaughey: ‘I don’t know how he feels about any of the issues’