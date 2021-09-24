Killeen Fire Department plans to address lack of fire stations in newer developments

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department has put together a new master plan for the next five-to-six years that includes addressing a lack of fire stations in the newer parts of the city.

“As houses are built out there, we don’t have fire houses out there,” said Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinksi, Killeen fire chief, “So, we don’t have fire engines or paramedics so that’s focus No. 1.”

A consulting firm estimates the cost of a new station in the $8-to-$10-million range. That cost is also on top of updating some of the current facilities, which have an average age of nearly 30 years.

Maps show areas within 1.5 miles of a fire department in Killeen. (Source: Emergency Services Consulting International)

An inspection of existing facilities revealed issues like missing exhaust outlets, improper storage, and lack of space.

“Now we’re able to really dive in and say ‘OK, what can we remodel or what should we make a decision on building new,’” Kubinski said.

Currently, there is no available timeline on when and where construction could begin on a new station.

Residents should soon expect surveys from the department on what they feel should be prioritized.

“It personally motivates myself to be better. I don’t look at it as negative, I look at it as transparency,” Kubinski said. “I look at it as a challenge and I’m always up for a challenge.”

