Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother

Investigators found 11 shell casings found in the driveway of the home.
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., a detective responded to 6917 Beeler Road for shots fired.

Once the detective was on the scene, Sandra McDaniel said that her grandson, Isiah Carvin, lived with her and had friends over to spend the night.

McDaniel said she woke up to doors slamming and yelling, therefore, she had gotten up to see what was going on. After asking Carvin, he allegedly started yelling at her, according to a police report.

McDaniel said she told Carvin and his friends to leave the home.

Investigators said that he went outside, grabbed a baseball bat and hit the passenger side window of her truck breaking the glass.

McDaniel said she was screaming at him for hitting her truck from the front porch. Carvin then allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and began firing the weapon in her direction, officials said.

The grandmother said she went back into her home, grabbed her 9mm handgun. When she arrived back at the front door, Carvin was reportedly still firing in her direction so she fired two shots at the ground, thinking it would scare him, investigators said.

Investigators found 11 shell casings found in the driveway of the home. There were a total of five holes in the residence that appeared to be bullet holes near and around where McDaniel was reportedly standing.

Carvin said that McDaniel fired at him first so he retaliated, the police report stated. Afterward, he said he had taken his handgun to his workplace locker, where a detective located it a short time later.

All the handguns were collected for evidence. Carvin was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

