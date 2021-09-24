Advertisement

Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California.

The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents were evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pipkins of Waco was charged with tampering with physical evidence shortly after a...
POLICE: Waco toddler, 2, found uncle’s gun in backpack and shot himself in the head
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says
Bingham Family
Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved member who lost battle to COVID-19
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s election review finds Biden won
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent...
California governor designates money to prevent wildfires
It's official. Booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can now be given to millions of...
Millions get the greenlight for COVID boosters