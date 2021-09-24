Texas man charged with killing 2-year-old who wiped feces on him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him.

Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him.

When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder.

Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.

