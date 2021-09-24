Advertisement

Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Chandler Watkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman in her mid-30s is in custody after reportedly throwing two children from the Cross Lake bridge.

Children thrown from Cross Lake bridge

UPDATE on situation after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in one dead, one injured>>> https://bit.ly/3EPj9xj

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, September 24, 2021

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water. Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“My heart is just so broken with this event that has occurred today,” said Substitute Chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wayne Smith.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water as well, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was never in the water and is safe.

Caption

The woman was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department, SPD says. Shreveport officials put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the woman’s vehicle and a Waskom officer thought he spotted it at a rest stop. He turned around, pulled her over, and took her into custody.

“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children. Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams, been a multi-agency effort. There is no happy ending for this,” said Sgt. Angie Willhite with SPD.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pipkins of Waco was charged with tampering with physical evidence shortly after a...
POLICE: Waco toddler, 2, found uncle’s gun in backpack and shot himself in the head
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says
Bingham Family
Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved member who lost battle to COVID-19
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19

Latest News

The dumpster on fire at this spot Wednesday morning had dismembered bodies of adult male,...
Three dismembered bodies found in North Texas dumpster, police asking for tips
Matthew McConaughey and Beto O'Rourke.
O’Rourke on McConaughey: ‘I don’t know how he feels about any of the issues’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol...
US House passes federal bill protecting abortion rights in response to new Texas law
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
The Texas House has the votes to pass legislation that would restrict transgender student...
Texas bill restricting transgender student athletes’ sports participation has enough votes to pass