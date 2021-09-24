Advertisement

Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from Thursday’s mass shooting is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

Olivia King of Collierville will be missed by many, including Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser, WMC reported.

It’s been an outpouring of love for King. She was just a regular shopper at the Kroger in Collierville on a Thursday afternoon when the unidentified shooter began firing inside the store.

A medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she died. Area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims from the Kroger.

Fraser spoke of her friendship with King, who lost her husband 16 years ago.

King’s three sons live out of state, so she was always trying to keep herself busy.

She was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, Fraser said, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like her.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough, King had a fun side Fraser remembered fondly.

“She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos,” Fraser said. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also said that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pipkins of Waco was charged with tampering with physical evidence shortly after a...
POLICE: Waco toddler, 2, found uncle’s gun in backpack and shot himself in the head
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Texas teenagers killed in wreck because driver was speeding, DPS says
Bingham Family
Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved member who lost battle to COVID-19
The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19

Latest News

Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., joins progressive lawmakers to advocate for reimposing a...
More rental aid is reaching tenants to stave off eviction
Valley Mills Elementary said their individualized work with students really helped their test...
Central Texas school recognized with national education honor
Valley Mills Elementary was recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.`
Central Texas school says individual student focus led to national honor
A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle-Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as Jelani...
Body found in river is missing Illinois college student