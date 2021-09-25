Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teenager

BAY CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Friday issued an Amber Alert for Alicity Erevia, 17, reported missing and believed to be with an older man.

Erevia was last seen in the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City, Texas at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff.

The missing teen is in a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup with license plate number PTD4629

