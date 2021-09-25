Advertisement

Baylor defeats No. 14 Iowa State

Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) runs for a touchdown past Iowa State defensive back Anthony...
Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) runs for a touchdown past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)(Jim Cowsert | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a 3-0 start, the Bears had their first real test of the season - the 14th ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State struck first, capping off a ten-play, 75 yard opening drive with a Breece Hall touchdown run.

Baylor responded with a 75 yard touchdown drive of its own. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon completed 4/4 passes on the drive and finished it off with an eight yard touchdown run.

Baylor added another touchdown on the first play of the second quarter when Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton from 21 yards out.

Bohanon connected with his Tight End, Ben Sims for a 33 yard score later in the quarter and the Bears took a 21-13 lead into halftime.

In the second half, a Baylor turnover led to another Iowa State Field Goal, making the score 21-16.

Trestan Ebner would take the impending kickoff back for a 98 yard touchdown to extend the Baylor lead to 28-16.

The Bears went on to win 31-29 and improve to 4-0.

