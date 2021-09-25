Advertisement

Jules finds his “Forever Home”!

By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas - In this week’s finding a family we actually found one!We featured Jules a little over a year ago.

Today, we can tell you he’s found that forever home!

Back in September of 2020 KWTX told you he was a bit of a throwback.That’s because he loves the outdoors more than any kind of device or tablet. His case manager Laura Clark told us he has a way of stealing the show and that he’s very intelligent. She also told us how much the stability of a family would mean to Jules.

Today, he has that family, as he’s been officially adopted.

If you want to inquire about the adoption process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

