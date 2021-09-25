Pink Warrior Angels of Texas host 7th Annual Pink Warrior Dash

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Pink Warrior Angels Central Texas partnered with the Law Office of Brett Harr Pritchard to host their 7th Annual Pink Warrior Dash 5k Run at Copperas Cove City Park.

Cancer survivors and supporters, as well the public were able to take part in a fun run or walk.

They also had an opportunity of checking out some local vendors who offer items for sale on their diagnosis such as hats that say “I beat my illness.”

The different types of cancers were explained during this time so everyone could learn more about them while simultaneously having fun and getting some exercise.

“We want to help and continue to help others because there’s hope in all cancer colors,” said Founder Julie Moser.

“It’s important to have that person-to-person conversation and have those hard conversations because sometimes it’s not easy to talk about cancer.”

The Pink Warrior Angels of Central Texas is a unique nonprofit organization that not only gives 100% to patients fighting cancer but also invests in their well-being by providing them with educational materials.

If you would like more information or you would like to donate can find more information on the organization’s website.

