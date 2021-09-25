Advertisement

Texas girl, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose

File Photo
File Photo(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death.

Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The agency lists her cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Richland Hills Police Captain Sheena McEachran tells CBSDFW the case is still under investigation, and officers will not be releasing any additional details.

She did say police have not made any arrests.

