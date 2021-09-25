Texas girl, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death.

Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The agency lists her cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Richland Hills Police Captain Sheena McEachran tells CBSDFW the case is still under investigation, and officers will not be releasing any additional details.

She did say police have not made any arrests.

