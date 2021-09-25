Advertisement

Marshals arrest suspect in killing of employee outside Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery

Police officers found the shooting victim lying in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery in the 2600 block of West Waco Drive.(Megan Vanselow for KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday announced the arrest of Lovell Jones, 22, charged with capital murder for the July 10th killing of a local restaurant employee.

Police identified the employee shot to death during the early-morning robbery as Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, 57.

Officers found Othman lying in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery in the 2600 block of West Waco Drive r responding at around 6:20 a.m. after responding to a report of a man down.

At the time, investigators determined he was shot to death during a robbery.

Police said Jones was arrested Friday afternoon by the Lonestar US Marshal Task Force.

“We want to extend a thank you to the Marshal Task Force for continuing their efforts in keeping the City of Waco safe from its most violent criminals,” a police spokesman said.

