We’ve Got Nice Weather...But The Mugginess Returns Soon

It’ll be fairly warm this evening with temperatures in the upper 80′s until sunset under sunny skies. We dip to the 70′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low 60′s Sunday morning. Even warmer weather will be seen Sunday with highs hitting the low 90′s during the afternoon. However, the humidity will be mild.

Going into the work week the humid weather returns, and you’ll feel it on the drive into work Monday morning. Highs hit the low 90′s again Monday afternoon with a few spotty showers in the Brazos Valley. Rain chances increase after that as a mid-level Low will move by the state, with most of the rain expected Wednesday – Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80′s because of this. After the rain moves out we keep highs in the mid 80′s going into next weekend, but it’ll stay fairly muggy.

