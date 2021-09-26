Baylor ranked No. 21 in latest AP Poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After knocking off 14th ranked Iowa State in dramatic fashion on Saturday, the Baylor Bears have earned a spot in the AP top 25.

Baylor sits at number 21 in the poll released Sunday.

This is the first time this season the Bears have been included in the Top 25. In fact, the Bears have not even received any votes in the AP Poll until this week.

Oklahoma State also finds itself in the top 25, coming in at number 19, setting up a Ranked matchup between #21 Baylor and #19 Oklahoma State in Stillwater this coming Saturday.

Full AP Poll:

1. Alabama (58)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. N.C. State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

