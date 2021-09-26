Advertisement

Central Texas firefighters battle huge blaze at area water reservoir

By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from Bell County and the Texas A&M Forest Service converged on Still House Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon to battle a huge blaze that started in the Dana Peak Park area and jumped a road into a nearby neighborhood.

Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul Sims said the 68-acre fire was reported at about Noon Sunday. It gained intensity, jumped Comanche Road, and spread into The Ridge, a nearby subdivision.

The fire was reportedly 75 percent contained Sunday evening, said Bell County Spokesperson Victoria Wenkman.

In between four to six homes were in danger, Sims said, but no injuries or damage to structures had been reported as of Sunday evening.

“There were four to six homes that were directly in the path of the fire but the teams responded quickly and were able to knock the fire down and that helped contain it,” Sims said.

The occupants of the homes in the path of the fire earlier in the day have been allowed back into their homes.

An official said the Starlight Flight Company has been doing “bucket drops” on what remains of the fire.

“Crews will stay on scene until late tonight improving containment lines. Crews will return tomorrow morning to conduct mop up operations,” said Wenkman.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after abducting two Central Texas children
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help
Police officers found the shooting victim lying in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and...
Marshals arrest suspect in killing of employee outside Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery
Belton ISD students in school bus
Central Texas school bus driver accused of shutting off air conditioner to punish unruly students
Police are looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is in a Black Dodge Ram pickup with...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teenager discontinued

Latest News

Still House Hollow Lake fire
Fire at Still House Lake near Harker Heights
Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) runs for a touchdown past Iowa State defensive back Anthony...
Baylor ranked No. 21 in latest AP Poll
Arrest Made In Threat To Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Law
Man suspected of making threats against Texas lawmakers who supported new abortion law arrested
Amber Alert suspect dead
Central Texas Amber Alert suspect dead