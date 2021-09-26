Central Texas firefighters battle huge blaze at area water reservoir

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from Bell County and the Texas A&M Forest Service converged on Still House Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon to battle a huge blaze that started in the Dana Peak Park area and jumped a road into a nearby neighborhood.

Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul Sims said the 68-acre fire was reported at about Noon Sunday. It gained intensity, jumped Comanche Road, and spread into The Ridge, a nearby subdivision.

The fire was reportedly 75 percent contained Sunday evening, said Bell County Spokesperson Victoria Wenkman.

In between four to six homes were in danger, Sims said, but no injuries or damage to structures had been reported as of Sunday evening.

“There were four to six homes that were directly in the path of the fire but the teams responded quickly and were able to knock the fire down and that helped contain it,” Sims said.

The occupants of the homes in the path of the fire earlier in the day have been allowed back into their homes.

An official said the Starlight Flight Company has been doing “bucket drops” on what remains of the fire.

“Crews will stay on scene until late tonight improving containment lines. Crews will return tomorrow morning to conduct mop up operations,” said Wenkman.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.