Humidity Coming Back with Good Rain Chances Later This Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be another nice, warm evening with temperatures in the upper 80′s until sunset. We dip to the 60′s overnight, with morning lows in the low 60′s for the morning commute. It’ll be more humid going into Monday, with dew points in the 60′s even through the afternoon. Highs hit the low 90′s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

After that, our rain chances will start to increase as an upper Low moves in from the west. Combined with the increasing humidity, we’ll start seeing pretty good rain chances by the end of the week. We’ll have a few scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, with a larger wave of rain moving through the overnight going into your Wednesday. We’ll have a lull before another wave arrives Wednesday afternoon.

The very best rain chances arrive on Friday as we’re expected to have rain across most of the area, with a good amount of it continuing into next weekend. The rain chances will cool highs down into the 80′s by the end of the week. Many of us will have picked up around one inch of rain by next weekend.

