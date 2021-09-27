Advertisement

11-year-old golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one

By Bailey O'Carroll and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Most golfers wait a lifetime to sink a hole-in-one but, Jake Martinez checked it off his bucket list, twice, at the age of 11.

“We were shocked, of course,” Rick Martinez, Jake’s dad, told KOLD.

Jake Martinez, 11, competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. Kids Golf tournament. Just a few holes in, he hit a drive that he will never forget.

“On No. 5 it was a par three, 95 yards. I decided to hit a pitching wedge. It takes a couple of hops and drops in the hole,” said Jake.

Rick Martinez served as his son’s caddy throughout the tournament, which gave him a front-row seat to the accomplishment.

“The first one he hit was a no-doubter, is what I call it. It was never off the pin,” said the elder Martinez.

Jake’s family was at the tournament but left before the back nine, thinking they saw all the excitement. That ended up being a mistake when Jake reached the 12th hole.

“The second one was pretty much a carbon copy,” said Rick Martinez. “It was the same yardage and same club, followed the same path.”

On No. 12, Jake sunk his second ace of the day. According to the national hole-in-one registry, the odds of someone hitting two hole-in-one shots in one round are 1 and 67 million.

“The first one I was happy about and the second one I was just like, OK,” said Jake.

Jake didn’t win the tournament but, of course, he still had a reason to celebrate. And he went big.

“Let’s just say I had a lot of Shirley Temples,” said Jake.

