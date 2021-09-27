Bryan woman accused of driving drunk with child in car; allegedly assaulted first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is facing multiple charges following a series of events in a drunk driving-related crash last week, according to a probable cause statement filed by police.

Officers were first notified Thursday afternoon of a woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu erratically on Villa Maria Road. A short time later, it was reported to police that a Chevrolet Malibu had rear-ended at 2016 Lexis R350 in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3800 block of Texas Avenue near Enfield Street.

Upon arrival, police said several firefighters from the Bryan Fire Departments and College Station Fire Department were restraining a woman matching the description of the possible intoxicated driver, later identified as Angela Denise Grimes, 53, of Bryan.

A firefighter informed police that Grimes had slapped a medic student in the face and while firefighters were attempting to check her pulse, she began kicking at other firefighters, said the report. Firefighters also notified police that a 2-month-old infant was not properly restrained in the back of Grimes’s Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said in their report Grimes was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car. During that time, she began to slump down and use force against the officer to resist being escorted. While placing her in the back seat of the patrol car, Grimes reportedly kicked the officer in the face.

Grimes continued to be uncooperative as officers asked questions about the situation. The report goes on to say she had “glassy eyes and slurred speed” and they “detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting” from Grimes. She attempted several times to spit on the police officer and denied having consumed any alcoholic beverages, said the report.

While looking inside her car, police say they found in plain view an opened Crown Royal 200 mL bottle in the cup holder with 85% of it empty. In the center console was a 200 mL bottle of Jack Daniels that was 90% full. In the back seat, officers found several Mike’s Hard cans that were empty.

Grimes was arrested and charged with two counts of assault of a public servant, endangering a child, and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She also had two active warrants from Bryan for charges of public intoxication and noise ordinance violation.

According to online jail records, this is the 10th time she’s been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center since 2006.

