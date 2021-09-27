Central Texas man killed after pickup collided with tree following rollover

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Layne Alexander Watkins, 23, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night on US 79 in Milam County.

DPS Troopers responded to the site of the collision west of Rockdale.

Watkins, of Hutto, Texas, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup west on US 79 when he drove off the edge of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled, and collided into a tree.

DPS said Watkins was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19 year-old male passenger survived the wreck and was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock.

DPS is reminding drivers and passengers to always wear their safety belt. “Wearing a safety belt will decrease the probability of being seriously injured or killed if involved in a traffic crash,” the state agency said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

