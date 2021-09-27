Advertisement

Driver who plunged into river after shooting on I-35 dies

The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 that caused a car to crash into the Lampasas River. Police said the driver died.(Belton Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Belton on Monday said Antonio Alvidrez, 32, of Euless, Texas, died after his vehicle plunged into the Lampasas River after he was targeted by a gunman on I-35.

The shooting and ensuing wreck were reported at 8:32 p.m. the night of September 12. Alvidrez told police multiple rounds were fired at his white Chevy Trailblazer before went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

First responders arrived and found the victim still in the car. Alvidrez was wounded in the shooting and flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. In addition, the SUV was riddled with bullet holes.

Police announced Alvidrez’s death on Monday, September 27.

At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the driver was targeted. They are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.

Please call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.

