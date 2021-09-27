Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating collision involving pedestrian

Pedestrian accident in Killeen
Pedestrian accident in Killeen(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. on I-14 East between mile markers 284 and 285.

When officers arrived at the scene, the found a man lying unconscious in the highway.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted to the Trimmier Exit late Sunday night.

No further information is available.

