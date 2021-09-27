Advertisement

Mother details struggle of parenting during pandemic

A Bell County mother details the issues with raising children while also trying to avoid COVID.
A Bell County mother details the issues with raising children while also trying to avoid COVID.(Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Parenting through a pandemic is proving painful for some Central Texas families now tasked with trying to keep children safe from a potential COVID-19 infection at school.

A Bell County mother opened up to News 10 about her family’s daily ordeal.

“I can’t just quarantine and leave my daughter alone in a room. I’m going to go check on her,” said Aly Edelmann, “At that point, I’m putting (my other children) at risk. There is no quarantining.”

Edelmann has five children ranging from elementary-to-middle school age. Sending her children to school at the beginning of the year was a difficult decision, because she worried about their health.

“(My daughter) wears her mask all the time,” Edelmann said. “She’s even like, ‘mom I need sanitizer.’ She still managed to get COVID even with her mask on.”

For a week, she took care of her ill daughter while also caring for the other four children.

Once her daughter was able to return to school, there was a lot of school work to make up.

“She’s so stressed out. She says, ‘Mom I don’t want to fail,’” Edelmann said, “I think that’s hard on the kids.”

Edelmann said she is not the only one managing children while trying to avoid COVID. She knows of other parents familiar with the struggle.

“I’m lucky I don’t work. I’m a stay-at-home mom right now,” Edelmann said. “So, for them having to stay home and not having anybody take care of their kids while they have to also quarantine. That’s hard on a parent.”

